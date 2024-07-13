Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

