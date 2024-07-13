WhiteCoin Market Cap Tops $3.36 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $514,298.69 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00118713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

