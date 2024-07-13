Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at CIBC

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WPM opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.