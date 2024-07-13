WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in WestRock by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

WestRock stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.68%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.