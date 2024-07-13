Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $155.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

