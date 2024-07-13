Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 767.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

NYSE:WIW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

