Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WERN opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

