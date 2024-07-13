Wells Fargo & Company Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $31.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAG. Barclays increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

