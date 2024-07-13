Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $600.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $537.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

