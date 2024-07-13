Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $6.74 on Friday, reaching $230.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

