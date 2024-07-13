Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

GBTC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,272,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

