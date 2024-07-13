Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 2,552,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,338. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1686 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

