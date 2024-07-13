Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.67.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $827.97. 677,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $787.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

