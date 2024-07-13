Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $537.90. The company had a trading volume of 800,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,999. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

