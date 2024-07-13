Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

