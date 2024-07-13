Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,159,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Loews by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,658,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Loews by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 283,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 138,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 539,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

