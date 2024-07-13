Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Williams Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 283,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 4,332,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

