Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $4,795,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $106.63. The firm has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

