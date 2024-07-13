Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 13,015 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 634,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,448. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

