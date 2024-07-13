Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,346 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 101,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PBW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

