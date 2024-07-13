Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,975,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.70. 690,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,740. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $608.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

