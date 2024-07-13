Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,059,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.03. 2,007,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $146.34.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

