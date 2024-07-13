Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,209,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,795. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

