Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 693,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 56,273 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $86.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

