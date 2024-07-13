Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Netflix by 5.8% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $647.60. 3,355,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $651.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.95. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.43.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

