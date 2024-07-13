Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.85. 2,675,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

