Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 872.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 150,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 86,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,393. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.