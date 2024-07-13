Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after acquiring an additional 464,954 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 406,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,317,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.88. 2,727,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $483.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. HSBC increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

