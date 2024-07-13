WAX Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $125.09 million and $4.08 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03548579 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $5,246,205.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

