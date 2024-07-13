Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading 10.2% Higher

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 548,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 866,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

WVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

