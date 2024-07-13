Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $102,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 40,702.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after buying an additional 204,734 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,908,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,194,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WSO traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $492.60. The stock had a trading volume of 264,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.74. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $502.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

