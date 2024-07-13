Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $200.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.44. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

