Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance
Shares of WAFU opened at $1.99 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.
