Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Shares of WAFU opened at $1.99 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

