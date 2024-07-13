Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Up 4.3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 63,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 33.37, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

