Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

VMC stock opened at $252.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

