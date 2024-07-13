Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Up 437.4% in June

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a growth of 437.4% from the June 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 51.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon at the end of the most recent quarter.

VLCN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Volcon has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15,975.00.

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($57.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

