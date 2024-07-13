Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vinci stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. Vinci has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $32.82.

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

