Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vinci Trading Up 1.7 %
Vinci stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. Vinci has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $32.82.
Vinci Company Profile
