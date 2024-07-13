VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. 5,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $80.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
