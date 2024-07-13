Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 1.6%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.76 and last traded at $92.63. Approximately 2,179,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,374,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

