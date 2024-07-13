Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Position Boosted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the quarter. Vericel accounts for about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,791 shares of company stock worth $1,949,394 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 278,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,537. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

