Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the June 15th total of 1,507,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VERB stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 29,301.47% and a negative return on equity of 632.48%.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

Featured Stories

