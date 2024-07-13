VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.53.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 881.79% and a negative return on equity of 525.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
