VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VAT Group Price Performance

VAT Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,451. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $58.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

VAT Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.3957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

