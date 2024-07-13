Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VARRY remained flat at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Vår Energi AS has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Vår Energi AS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.1194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

