Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,811. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $165.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

