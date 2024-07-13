Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.30. 1,800,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

