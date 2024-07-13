Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 409.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $50.49. 2,520,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,604. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

