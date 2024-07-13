Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.00. The stock had a trading volume of 189,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,080. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $350.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

