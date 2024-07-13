Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.85. The stock had a trading volume of 771,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,315. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

