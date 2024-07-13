Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,104,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after buying an additional 639,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,180. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.